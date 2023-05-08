Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) traded up 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $78.22 and last traded at $77.71. 457,358 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,440,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Okta from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Okta from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Okta from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Okta from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Okta from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.71.

Okta Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.99 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 43.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $37,280.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,889.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $257,090.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,616.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $37,280.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,889.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,473 shares of company stock worth $533,244 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $518,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after buying an additional 34,027 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 405.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 51,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 41,300 shares in the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

