Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,027 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $11,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,078.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,400,000 after buying an additional 38,257 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth $5,909,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 181,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,371,000 after purchasing an additional 20,706 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,604,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ODFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $386.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $322.00 to $306.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.32.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $316.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $334.53 and a 200-day moving average of $316.79. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Further Reading

