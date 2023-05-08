Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by Coombe Bender & Co LLC

Coombe Bender & Co LLC cut its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,064 shares during the quarter. Olin accounts for about 3.3% of Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olin during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the third quarter worth $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Olin in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Olin alerts:

Insider Activity at Olin

In other Olin news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $814,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,760.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Olin Trading Down 0.2 %

OLN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Olin from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Olin from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Shares of NYSE:OLN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.60. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.25.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Olin had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.62%.

Olin Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.