OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Trading Up 12.5% This Week

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 7th. During the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. OmniaVerse has a total market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and $216,038.97 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OmniaVerse token can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OmniaVerse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000025 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00056964 BTC.

About OmniaVerse

OmniaVerse’s launch date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io.

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniaVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmniaVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OmniaVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OmniaVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.