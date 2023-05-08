One Day In July LLC Acquires 185 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

One Day In July LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $199.48. 48,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,964. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $170.83 and a 52 week high of $201.65.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

