One Day In July LLC Acquires 845 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

One Day In July LLC increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,599,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139,634 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,659,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,479,407,000 after buying an additional 317,858 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,242,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,804,896,000 after buying an additional 1,009,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,467,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,595,840,000 after buying an additional 1,529,779 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.56. 7,680,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,519,045. The company has a market capitalization of $217.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.02 and a 12-month high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

