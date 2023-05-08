One Day In July LLC Acquires Shares of 10,621 Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

One Day In July LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 355,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 45,762 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 27,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 45,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,143,000.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

SCHH traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $19.34. 1,812,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,344,757. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.