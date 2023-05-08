One Day In July LLC Has $11.84 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

One Day In July LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,958 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 2.4% of One Day In July LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $76.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,807. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $77.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.15 and its 200 day moving average is $75.67.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

