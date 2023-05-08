One Day In July LLC Increases Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

One Day In July LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 79.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,649 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of One Day In July LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 22.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHY traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $82.15. 1,108,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,656,365. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $83.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.68.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.191 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

