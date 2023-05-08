One Day In July LLC Purchases Shares of 2,500 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

One Day In July LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,200.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,267. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.04 and a fifty-two week high of $104.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.58 and a 200-day moving average of $97.77.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

