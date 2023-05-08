One Day In July LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

One Day In July LLC grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KBWB. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $94,556,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $71,473,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,806,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,595,000 after purchasing an additional 263,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,384,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,236,000 after purchasing an additional 169,354 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 584,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,190,000 after purchasing an additional 70,649 shares during the period.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of KBWB stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.77. 605,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,071,652. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $36.19 and a 12-month high of $60.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.334 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.