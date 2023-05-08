OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target Cut to $28.00

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ONEW stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.77. 30,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,704. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.32. OneWater Marine has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $43.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $422.16 million, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.44.

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($1.18). OneWater Marine had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $366.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.33 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that OneWater Marine will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OneWater Marine news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton bought 2,500 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $72,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 537,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,553,320.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Anthony M. Aisquith bought 20,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 572,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,027,254.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,650 and sold 92,855 shares valued at $2,714,024. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 875.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

