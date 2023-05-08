OpenBlox Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5,118.69 (OBX)

OpenBlox (OBX) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One OpenBlox token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. OpenBlox has a market cap of $75.30 million and $5,118.69 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OpenBlox has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About OpenBlox

OpenBlox’s launch date was June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for OpenBlox is medium.com/@openblox. OpenBlox’s official website is openblox.io. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox.

Buying and Selling OpenBlox

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenBlox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenBlox using one of the exchanges listed above.

