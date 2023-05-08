Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Increased by Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,935 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 11.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,106 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $735,431,120,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Stock Down 0.3 %

ORCL traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,704,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,038,474. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.76. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $97.31. The company has a market capitalization of $261.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.46.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

