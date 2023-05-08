Orbit Chain Price Reaches $0.0836 on Exchanges (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Orbit Chain has a market capitalization of $53.34 million and approximately $721,168.36 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbit Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0836 or 0.00000297 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Orbit Chain has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Orbit Chain Profile

Orbit Chain was first traded on June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 950,648,487 tokens and its circulating supply is 637,742,493 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).

Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

Orbit Chain Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbit Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

