Orbs (ORBS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.85 Million

Orbs (ORBS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Orbs has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One Orbs token can currently be purchased for about $0.0280 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges. Orbs has a market cap of $88.60 million and $1.85 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Orbs Token Profile

Orbs launched on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,167,720,359 tokens. The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @orbs_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com. The Reddit community for Orbs is https://reddit.com/r/orbs_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Orbs Network is an open, decentralized and public blockchain infrastructure executed by a secure network of permissionless validators using Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus.

Orbs is set up as a separate decentralized execution layer operating between existing L1/L2 solutions and the application layer, as part of a tiered blockchain stack, without moving liquidity onto a new chain. Orbs acts as an L3 “decentralized backend”, enhancing the capabilities of existing smart contracts and aiming to open up a whole new spectrum of possibilities for Web 3.0, DeFi, NFTs and GameFi.

Orbs was founded in 2017 and launched its mainnet and token in March of 2019. Orbs is being developed by a dedicated team of more than 30 people, with offices in Tel Aviv, London, Singapore, Tokyo and Seoul.”

Buying and Selling Orbs

