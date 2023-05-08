Orchid Price Down 6.1% This Week (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. During the last week, Orchid has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $70.60 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0733 or 0.00000263 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07376906 USD and is down -3.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $1,280,829.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

