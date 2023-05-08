O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Holdings Trimmed by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive makes up 1.0% of First National Bank of Omaha’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $16,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Dohj LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% in the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $941.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,691. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $861.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $837.48. The company has a market capitalization of $58.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $943.58.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares in the company, valued at $687,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total value of $19,326,189.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares in the company, valued at $5,469,990.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,447 shares of company stock worth $27,220,302 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $916.81.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

