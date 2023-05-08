OriginTrail (TRAC) Price Hits $0.29

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. Over the last week, OriginTrail has traded 21% lower against the US dollar. OriginTrail has a market cap of $115.57 million and $2.40 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OriginTrail token can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About OriginTrail

OriginTrail’s launch date was January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,600,188 tokens. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is a protocol designed for managing data across complex supply chains using a purpose-built decentralized graph database on the blockchain. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) facilitates sharing data as a simple plug-and-play solution. The protocol can be used with any blockchain and is currently being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. The Trace token (TRAC) is used for incentivizing protocol behavior and is required for network operations such as publishing. It is a utility token that drives the entire DKG.”

