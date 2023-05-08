Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 2,984 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,921,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,971 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,294,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,535,000 after purchasing an additional 73,579 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,650,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,516,000 after purchasing an additional 680,167 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,580,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,118,000 after purchasing an additional 195,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,458,000 after purchasing an additional 18,120 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

GSIE opened at $31.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.79. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $31.87.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

