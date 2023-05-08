Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 34,297 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 215.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,297 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JMST. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,190,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,182,000 after buying an additional 522,357 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $24,754,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 740,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,406,000 after purchasing an additional 388,287 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 620,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,414,000 after purchasing an additional 203,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 741,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,463,000 after purchasing an additional 190,270 shares during the last quarter.

Stock Up 0.1 %

JMST opened at $50.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.65 and a 200-day moving average of $50.58.

Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

