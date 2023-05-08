Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 82.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,043 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,836,349 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,449,047,000 after buying an additional 181,628 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 62.0% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,521,397 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $862,637,000 after buying an additional 1,731,169 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.8% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,591,247 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $303,594,000 after buying an additional 27,792 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 74.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,574,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $300,391,000 after buying an additional 671,462 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,110,552 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $224,554,000 after acquiring an additional 29,052 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $199.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.65. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $283.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,484.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,491.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,484.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.70.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

