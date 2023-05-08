Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $372,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $47.67 on Monday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $48.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.72 and a 200 day moving average of $47.95.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

