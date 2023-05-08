Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 4,379 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. Jordan Park Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,491,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 54,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 26,894 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 41,391 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,249,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $47.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.59 and a 200 day moving average of $45.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $48.28.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

