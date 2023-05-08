Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 5,112 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAU. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $38.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.09 and a 200-day moving average of $35.24. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

