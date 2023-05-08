Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 918 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $336.88 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $286.62 and a 52-week high of $348.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.17.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

