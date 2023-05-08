Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $919,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 500,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,413,000 after purchasing an additional 30,193 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,367,000 after purchasing an additional 28,922 shares during the period.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock opened at $32.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.93 and a 200-day moving average of $34.33. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $31.68 and a 1-year high of $38.62.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

