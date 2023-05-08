Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its holdings in NIKE by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 83,855 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,812,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 101,321 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $11,856,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,625 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,231,000 after buying an additional 57,458 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its holdings in NIKE by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 200,589 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $23,471,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NKE opened at $126.59 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $194.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.37.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

A number of analysts have commented on NKE shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

