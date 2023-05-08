Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,919,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,092,000 after buying an additional 781,505 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 461.5% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 784,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,426,000 after acquiring an additional 645,012 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,839,176,000 after acquiring an additional 601,166 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 62.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,771,000 after acquiring an additional 398,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 55.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 987,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,448,000 after purchasing an additional 353,525 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.58.

Insider Activity

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

In other United Parcel Service news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

UPS opened at $176.28 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $209.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $151.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.