Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 6,918.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,676,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624,445 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Aflac in the third quarter worth $65,661,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aflac by 225.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,493,000 after buying an additional 745,346 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in Aflac by 16.5% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,902,000 after acquiring an additional 715,304 shares during the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $67.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.58 and its 200 day moving average is $68.42. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $74.01.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $4,040,996.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,367 shares in the company, valued at $21,991,143.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,054 shares of company stock worth $6,672,094. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

