Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock opened at $187.93 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $191.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.79.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

