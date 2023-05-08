Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.76% of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 144.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,638,000 after purchasing an additional 212,560 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $11,781,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,592,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,464,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 100,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 50,500 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PPH opened at $79.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $400.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.43. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 52 week low of $66.59 and a 52 week high of $80.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

