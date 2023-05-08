Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,164 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 230,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,810,000 after purchasing an additional 65,954 shares during the period.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of BATS:BBUS opened at $74.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.44 and a 200 day moving average of $71.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.02.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

