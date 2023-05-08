Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 899 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 33.7% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.14.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

Zoetis Trading Up 4.3 %

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS opened at $186.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.63. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $187.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.11%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

