Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OUT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Outfront Media from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.75.

Outfront Media Stock Performance

Shares of OUT opened at $14.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.35. Outfront Media has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $23.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Outfront Media Announces Dividend

Outfront Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.37 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Outfront Media will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is currently 181.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the first quarter worth about $160,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 272.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the first quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Outfront Media by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 321,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 14,511 shares in the last quarter.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

