Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.20 billion-$10.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.17 billion.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Owens & Minor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.83.

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $18.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.27, a PEG ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Owens & Minor has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $38.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.96.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,760.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 8.2% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 29.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000.

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments. The Products and Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

