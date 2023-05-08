Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

NASDAQ PACB opened at $12.15 on Monday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 239.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.76%. The firm had revenue of $38.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 5,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $47,877.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,505 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,062.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director William W. Ericson sold 7,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $67,114.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,275.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan G. Kim sold 5,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $47,877.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 323,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,062.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,493 shares of company stock worth $124,307 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 190.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,438,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,299,000 after buying an additional 5,533,953 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth $34,455,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,284,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179,997 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 214.3% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,881,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,331,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of advanced sequencing solutions for genetic analysis. It operates through the following geographical segments: America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

