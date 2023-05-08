Page Arthur B Decreases Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Page Arthur B lessened its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Page Arthur B’s holdings in American Tower were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 76.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

American Tower Trading Down 1.7 %

AMT traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $193.33. 632,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,996,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.58, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.00%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

