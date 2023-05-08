Page Arthur B Has $2.76 Million Stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Page Arthur B lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Nestlé comprises approximately 2.7% of Page Arthur B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nestlé by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nestlé by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 65,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in Nestlé by 4.0% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 22,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nestlé in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in Nestlé by 0.9% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSRGY stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.70. 166,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,055. Nestlé S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $102.78 and a fifty-two week high of $131.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.56.

Several equities analysts have commented on NSRGY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.60.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health, and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply, and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods, and cereals. The company products portfolio includes baby food, water, cereals, chocolate and confectionery, coffee, culinary, chilled, and frozen food, dairy, drinks, food service, healthcare nutrition, ice cream, and petcare.

