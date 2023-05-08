Pale Fire Capital SE Invests $3.57 Million in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 437,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,000. Burford Capital accounts for approximately 2.2% of Pale Fire Capital SE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BUR. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Burford Capital by 14.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 16,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Burford Capital by 273,700.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Burford Capital by 1.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 287,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Burford Capital by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 448,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 8,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Burford Capital by 10.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Burford Capital Stock Performance

Shares of BUR stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,627. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.26. Burford Capital Limited has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $13.59.

Burford Capital Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th.

BUR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

About Burford Capital

(Get Rating)

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.