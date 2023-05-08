Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYG. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
NYSEARCA:SLYG traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.92. The stock had a trading volume of 42,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,602. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.07 and a 1-year high of $82.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.47. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.
