Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 232.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after acquiring an additional 146,701 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,794,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,718,000 after purchasing an additional 99,792 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,116,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,967,000 after purchasing an additional 94,964 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 50.2% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 153,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 51,473 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 88.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 40,738 shares during the period. 17.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tootsie Roll Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.54. 23,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,192. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $46.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 0.13.

Tootsie Roll Industries Announces Dividend

Tootsie Roll Industries ( NYSE:TR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $188.18 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tootsie Roll Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pop, Charms Blow Pop, Andes Mints, Sugar Daddy, Charleston Chew, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Caramel Apple Pop, Junior Mints, Cella’s Chocolate-Covered Cherries, and Nik-L-Nip.

