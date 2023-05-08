Parkland (TSE:PKI) Given New C$42.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PKI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their target price on Parkland from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$39.50.

Parkland Stock Performance

Shares of PKI opened at C$33.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.47. Parkland has a 52 week low of C$24.25 and a 52 week high of C$39.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.71.

Parkland Increases Dividend

Parkland ( TSE:PKI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C($0.08). Parkland had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of C$8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.86 billion. Research analysts expect that Parkland will post 2.0213178 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Parkland’s payout ratio is 70.83%.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

