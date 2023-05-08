Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Price Target Lowered to C$19.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 57.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares upgraded Pason Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded Pason Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial upgraded Pason Systems from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.50.

Pason Systems Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:PSI traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$12.07. The company had a trading volume of 174,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,947. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Pason Systems has a 52-week low of C$11.08 and a 52-week high of C$16.98. The stock has a market cap of C$982.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.67.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems ( TSE:PSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.07. Pason Systems had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 32.12%. The business had revenue of C$94.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$94.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pason Systems will post 1.3076923 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

