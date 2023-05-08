Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Trading 4.6% Higher

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) rose 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.14. Approximately 322,687 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 3,508,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.61.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average of $15.08.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $791.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.41 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 212,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter worth about $187,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter worth about $460,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 223,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 30,250 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 601,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,311,000 after buying an additional 9,136 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

