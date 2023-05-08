Patterson-UTI Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 31,993 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 990% compared to the typical volume of 2,936 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.61.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

PTEN stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.87. The stock had a trading volume of 988,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,515,374. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.28. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $791.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.41 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 194.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

