PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$4.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.89. PayPal also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.15-1.17 EPS.
PayPal Stock Performance
Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.52. 20,472,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,363,946. The company has a market cap of $84.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.92. PayPal has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity at PayPal
In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in PayPal by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after acquiring an additional 138,875 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in PayPal by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 15.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 136.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 5.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.
PayPal Company Profile
PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.
