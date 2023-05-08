PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPLU) Shares Sold by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC lessened its holdings in PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPLU – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,724 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in PepperLime Health Acquisition were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

PepperLime Health Acquisition Price Performance

PEPLU traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.31. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,095. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15. PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.99.

PepperLime Health Acquisition Company Profile

PepperLime Health Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

