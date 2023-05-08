Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Shares Gap Down to $28.60

Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.60, but opened at $27.58. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk shares last traded at $27.64, with a volume of 33,585 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.10. The company has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.62.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( NYSE:TLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

