PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.48

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.48 and last traded at $17.46, with a volume of 715544 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

PG&E Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Transactions at PG&E

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. PG&E had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $1,058,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,325 shares in the company, valued at $20,144,187.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in PG&E by 770.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Further Reading

